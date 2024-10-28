A former vicar has pleaded guilty to child sex offences dating back to the late 1990s.

Ifor Whittaker, 80, was an Anglican vicar who went by the name of Father Colin Pritchard when the offences against a boy under the age of 14 occurred.

He was serving at St John The Baptist Church in Sedlescombe, East Sussex, at the time.

Sussex Police said the victim is now in his 30s.

Whittaker pleaded guilty at Hove Crown Court to rape and gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age, according to the force.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 12 November.

