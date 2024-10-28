A man has been charged with the attempted rape of a girl, 14, in Southampton.

Police were called to Sullivan Road in the Sholing area of the city at 8:09am on Friday. (25 October)

Officers say the girl wasn't physically injured and is being supported.

Joshua Ross Bennett, 34, of Lydgate Road, has been charged with attempted rape.

He's also been charged with attempted kidnap in relation to an incident which took place on Tuesday 15 October.

A woman in her 30s reported that a man had followed her and grabbed her on Lydgate Road before he was interrupted and ran away.

Bennett is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (Monday 28 October).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...