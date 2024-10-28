Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's James Dunham has been speaking to Oliver's parents, Lewis and Zoe Steeper.

The family of a nine-month-old baby from Ashford in Kent, who died after choking on pasta given to him at his nursery, say they are 'ecstatic' new safety measures are being introduced.

Since Oliver Steeper's death four years ago, his parents have been campaigning for improved protections - with the Government now tightening protocols around how children are fed.

Ministers have confirmed early years safeguarding reforms to come into force in September 2025, including to make sure there is always a staff member in the room with a valid paediatric first-aid certificate while children are eating, and talking to parents about introducing solid foods to their child.

The move comes following a consultation which showed “strong support” on proposals on safer eating for childcare providers.

Oliver's father, Lewis Steeper

Speaking to ITV Meridian, Oliver's dad, Lewis Steeper said: "I think it's fantastic.

"We've campaigned alongside the Kent Multi-Partnership Safeguarding Children's Agency, Multi-Partnership Agency, and, what they've achieved and what we've achieved is going to make, hopefully, settings safer for children and not put another set of parents through what we've gone through in the past three years and obviously losing Oliver.

"I think the biggest change is that they're going to now make it necessary or mandatory for nurseries to talk to parents at what stage of food their children are at.

"We didn't get that.

"We got a tick-box exercise and sadly it went wrong and Oliver's no longer with us and to see that change implemented, I think it's phenomenal.

Oliver Steeper died in a London hospital on 29 September 2021. Credit: ITV Meridian

"The other change is that everybody that works in a nursery has to have an in-date paediatric first aid certificate.

"I think that's vitally necessary to close the risk onto children if the unthinkable does happen."

The new safety measures are due to come into force from September 2025.

The Green Cave Montessori Pre-School in Tunbridge Wells already operates with the changes in place and it also uses a colour-coded system to identify specific dietary requirements, while all staff have first aid training.

Welcoming the Government changes, nursery manager Tracy Watkins said the protocols is good for the entire sector,

"It's paramount that we understand each individual child's stage so we know exactly where they are...if they can eat solid foods, if they can't eat solid foods.

"So it's really important that these guidelines are in place so every nursery manager, every nursery member of staff is accountable.

"We make sure that here at the Green Cave nurseries that we have 'all about me' forms so that every single parent writes all all the information we need about their individual children.

"Any preferences in food, their weaning stages, their abilities about them, we've got that written down and we have an app too. Communication is key for nurseries."

