A local authority has warned its residents after QR codes that are "not legit" have been placed onto parking machines.

Canterbury City Council put out the scam warning after stickers were found in car parks, including North Lane.

The council says this form of payment is not something it offers at any of their car parks or on-street parking.

The machines are being checked and any QR codes found are being removed.

A statement on the Canterbury City Council Facebook page said: "We have checked these stickers and they go to what appears to be quite a professional website, but it is not legit and is highly likely to be a scam where you will lose your money.

" Machines across the district are being checked and any QR codes will be removed.

" If you are paying for parking using your mobile phone, either call the number on the machine or download the Ringo app from your Apple or Android device."

