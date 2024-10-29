Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Ciaran Fitzpatrick reports

A woman from Newbury says she almost died after crashing into a pothole whilst riding her bike on a country road.

Beckie Hamilton, an experienced cyclist, didn’t see the pothole whilst cycling near Welford in the Berkshire countryside.

She was thrown from her bike and into the path of an oncoming truck, who had to swerve to avoid her.

She said: "It was a dark evening, got good lights and everything.

"And completely out of the blue 'bang', hit the pothole behind me and all I remember is I was sliding on my helmet towards an oncoming vehicle.

"I thought that was it, I thought this is my time. Couldn't see anyway out of it, that's the only thing that went through my mind."

The driver got out of his vehicle to check she was ok.

Whilst at the hospital, they found she had injured her ribs, fractured fingers and hurt her elbows and shoulders.

She is now urging others to wear a helmet as she believes it saved her life.

"Looking back there's nothing I could have done," she said.

"To think you're here and then a few days later, you're just out in the sunshine and I thought to myself I nearly didn't see this day.

"My helmet and the driver without a doubt saved my life.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for both of those things."

A spokesperson for West Berkshire Council said: “We were made aware of this pothole along Welford Road which was assessed and has now been repaired within the required timeframe in line with our Highway Asset Management policy.”

