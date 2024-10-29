Owl released back into the wild after hitting ambulance

A Tawny Owl which hit the top of an ambulance has been released back into the wild.

Gilbert hit one of South Central Ambulance Service's vehicles as it was returning to base during a night shift a few weeks ago.

The service - which covers Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and most of Hampshire - said the owl was clearly stunned so the crew called the out-of-hours vet.

They were able to collect Gilbert and nurse him back to health.

The vets recently said he has fully recovered and has been released.

