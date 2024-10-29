Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's James Dunham reports on a dramatic rescue

Three people have been saved after their yacht dramatically ran aground six miles off the east Kent coast.

Volunteers at the RNLI were called in to rescue the group on board the 11-metre vessel which got into trouble on the notorious Goodwin Sands near Deal.

Referred to by some as the ship swallower, It's thought there are two thousand stricken vessels beneath the treacherous 10-mile stretch of sandbanks which can catch boats unaware.

Teams from Walmer lifeboat station arrived at the location within 11 minutes, with lifeboat crews from Ramsgate also assisting in the operation.

The Goodwin Sands are a dangerous stretch of sandbanks off the east Kent coast Credit: ITV News

Coxswain of Ramsgate, Ian Cannon said, "The Goodwin Sands are notorious for catching boats unawares, well deserving its nickname, Ship Swallower, with over two thousand ships wrecked on the Sands over the years.

"We would always recommend that boats carry out a passage plan, carry a means of communication and pay thorough attention to the charts if they are planning on passing close to them."

Video footage recorded from body-worn cameras showed the yacht frantically teetering as it started to take on water.

Despite the sea state being moderate, the conditions inside the sands was difficult with wind and tide causing a nasty swell over the bank, with the yacht being pushed further onto the sands.

Thankfully, crews from Walmer and Ramsgate worked to bring the threw crew members to safety Credit: RNLI

Walmer lifeboat were able to get close to the yacht in the difficult sea environment, rescuing the three crew onboard before bringing them around to the port side of Ramsgate’s Diamond Jubilee vessel.

It was a dramatic first mission for Walmer's newest recruit Rob Black. He told ITV News, "You don't really know what you're going to be turning up to and even from what we had briefed, when we got to the yacht, it was a pretty different scenario.

"It was pretty intense. I think that's the best way to describe it. I'm not sure what I was expecting at all. Usually for a first out, you're not expected to go into rough seas and help save people's lives. So it was a lot."

Last year, RNLI teams in the South East launched almost 18-hundred calls-out.

The charity is on-call day and night and is urging people to always be aware of the environment they're entering.

Thankfully the three casualties in good spirits after being checked over but the terrifying ordeal swarmed the distressed yacht into a watery grave.

