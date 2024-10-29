A church tower in Sussex has been decorated with thousands of poppies ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

More than 11,000 knitted and crocheted poppies have been installed at St Mary the Virgin Church in East Preston near Littlehampton.

They have been created by members of the East Preston Yarnbombers with help from the community.

The initial target was 4,000 poppies but in the end there were more than 11,000 for the cascade.

The East Preston Yarnbombers have been working hard to knit and crochet the poppies. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Valerie Sharp, Secretary of East Preston Yarnbombers, said: " The community support has just been phenomenal, we obviously captured the hearts of people in this village and beyond because people just wanted to be a part of this and we're all overwhelmed by the response."

Poppy installations have also been put around the village in places like bus shelters and libraries.

Groups that helped with the project include the parish council, the fire brigade, the Scouts and the Royal British Legion.

More than 11,000 poppies were knitted and crocheted. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Nick Ward, branch Chairman of East Preston and Kingston Royal British Legion, said: "It's just stunning.

"There are no words really. I have never seen anything like it apart from the Tower of London. It's just phenomenal."

He added: "What a way to launch the Poppy Appeal, which will make an awful lot of money which my branch and other branches can help veterans and their families."

