A man has been found guilty of the murder of a pensioner, who was found dead in his home with stab wounds and assault injuries.

Sukhkit Bains, 46, stabbed his acquaintance Michael Martin, 72, in a sustained attack inside his home in St Botolph’s Road in March.

The court heard how Mr Martin had been found by a family member at his address on 22 March this year.

Bains had made efforts to conceal his crime inside the address, including wiping clean a knife, turning over a blood-stained rug, and putting his own blood-stained clothing in the washing machine.

He was later arrested in Crawley and charged with murder.

Michael Martin, 72, was stabbed and assaulted in his own home Credit: ITV Meridian

Sukhjit Bains, of Southgate, stood trial at Isleworth Crown Court, where he was found guilty of murder by the jury.

In a statement following the verdict, Mr Martin’s family said he was a loving and dedicated dad and grandad.

They said: "He always had time for people, found solace in making friends, and would do anything to help anyone.

"We had the best dad in the world. He was our hero and he taught us to love, to be kind, and to always look after each other.

"There are simply no words to describe the level of pain and loss we continue to feel."

Seventy-two-year-old Michael Martin was found by a family member at his home Credit: ITV Meridian

They said the crime has left them to navigate "immense feelings of devastation and grief".

The family added: "Our dad met a violent predator that preyed on the vulnerable. He has taken away the last precious years we had with our dad and grandad.

"This act is something we will never be able to comprehend or forgive."

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “This was a distressing case, and our thoughts continue to be with the family and loved-ones of Mr Martin.

"Bains carried out a sustained and violent attack upon him in his home.

"We were determined to get answers for Mr Martin’s family and to ensure that Bains was brought to justice.

"I would like to say thank you to the witnesses who have come forward and to the public for supporting our complex investigation.

"We are pleased that the jury has found Bains guilty of this crime, and he now faces sentencing."

Bains now faces sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court on 1 November.

