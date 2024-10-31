A Sussex man, described as a dangerous paedophile, who pretended to be a teenager in order to rape a teenage girl in Eastbourne has been jailed.

Oliver James, aged 29, contacted the victim on Snapchat and agreed to meet her in Newhaven.

He claimed to be aged 16, then later told the girl he was 19. He was in fact 29.

The court was told how the incident happened on Friday, May 3 this year.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had agreed to meet James in woodland near Station Road, Denton, Newhaven, at approximately 7am.

James was jailed for eight years after admitting the charges of rape and sexual assault. Credit: Sussex Police

She told James she did not want to have sex with him, but he forced himself upon her and committed the rape, before leaving the area.

The victim confided in a friend, and her mother then reported the matter to the police.

James, formerly of Marine Drive, Bishopstone, was arrested then charged.

James appeared for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court and was jailed for eight years after admitting the charges of rape and sexual assault.

Detective Sergeant Nick Green from the Safeguarding Investigation Unit said: “Oliver James pleaded guilty to the rape and sexual assault of a child."

“In May of this year, he convinced the young victim to meet him at Denton Woods, Newhaven, posing as a teenage boy. He then raped her."

“James is a dangerous paedophile and his sentence and lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order reflects the danger he represents."

“My respect and admiration go to the young victim, whose strength and bravery in this case has been incredible," said DS Green.

Victims of rape and serious sexual offences can find further support online here.

More information about how Sussex Police investigates reports of rape and serious sexual offences is available online here.

