Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian asked people out and about in Rochester what they thought of the chocolate creation

A supermarket chain has rolled two religious festivals into one to create a 'Chreaster Egg', causing a divide in opinion among shoppers and members of the Christian community.Aldi says the Dairyfine Hollow Character Eggs combine Christmas, which is seven weeks away, and Easter, which is not until April.

Garry the Gingerbread Man and Parker the Penguin have not gone down well with all members of the clergy, but the gimmick has gotten a relaxed reception at Rochester Cathedral, Kent.

Canon Dr Gordon Giles, Chancellor of Rochester Cathedral, said: "This is another step in the chocolatisation of Christianity in a way. But Christianity is about sweetness and light isn't it?

Canon Dr Gordon Giles says there has always been a 'wonderful connection' between Christmas and Easter. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"We have a wonderful connection in a way between Christmas and Easter.

"The supermarkets may think they've done something original but actually we've been doing this for 2,000 years.

"Not necessarily with chocolate, but Christmas and Easter are connected of course - it is the Babe of Bethlehem who is the Saviour on the Cross."On Rochester High Street there were mixed reviews to the Chreaster Egg.

" It's very deadening in terms of trying to enjoy the different seasons, so I'm not a fan."

" I guess that's what Aldi think they need to do to get ahead of the game but I don't agree with it - no."

" Chreaster eggs? It sounds a bit greasy, but I'm sure they'll taste wonderful."

On social media, Aldi talks of plans for a future egg that will encompass Easter, Christmas, and Halloween. There is also suggestion of a Chreaster egg that will taste like Christmas pudding.

Replying to one customer on X, an Aldi staff member said: "We thought we would ease our customers in with the Chreaster eggs first! Final destination: Easummalloweemas eggs!"

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi we’re always looking for fun and creative ways to enhance our Christmas range. The ‘Chreaster egg’ trend has really taken off because it blends Easter’s most popular treat, the Easter Egg, with the beloved season of Christmas.

“Whether it’s a stocking filler or a conversation starter, we hope shoppers love our charming Dairyfine Hollow Character Eggs."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...