A burglar who was denied entry to Canada and detained at Heathrow airport, has been jailed after breaking into a Sevenoaks home.

37-year-old Leonardo Velasquez-Valencia, who attempted to flee the country to evade capture, pleaded guilty to ten counts of burglary across seven counties, including Kent and Essex.

Kent Police received a report of a burglary at a property near St John's Hill at around 7:30pm on Thursday 8 February 2024.

The authority says Velasquez-Valencia left DNA behind after he left the scene by foot, with various items including jewellery, cash, a laptop and a handbag.

Forces worked together to reveal he was responsible for a number of burglaries which occurred elsewhere in the country between 1 February and 29 March 2024.

To avoid police, Velasquez-Valencia flew to Canada on Tuesday 25 May but was refused entry for having $6,700 Canadian and US dollars and no valid reason for carrying such a large quantity of cash.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Joshua Littley, said: "Velasquez-Valencia committed a crime spree, for his own financial gain, giving little thought to the impact on his victims.

"He callously stole heirlooms, sentimental jewellery pieces, and caused substantial damage to a number of properties.

"His actions not only left victims feeling unsafe in their own homes but grieving the loss of items that held considerable meaning for them.

"I hope the offender’s lengthy custodial sentence offers some comfort to those he wronged, and serves as yet another reminder to perpetrators and would-be criminals that crime does not pay."

Velasquez-Valencia has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

