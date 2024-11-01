Four girls have suffered life-changing burns following an incident inside a fast food restaurant in Sussex.

Police were called to Wendy's in Brighton along Western Road on Thursday night (31 October) after reports that people had been injured inside the restaurant.

Police confirmed that four 12-year-old girls were taken to hospital where they remain.

Sussex Police say there is 'nothing to suggest fireworks were used' and that enquiries to establish the cause of the fire are ongoing.

No arrests have been made and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1241 of 31/10.

In a statement East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 8.28pm 31 October 2024 to reports of an incident at Wendy’s on Western Road in Brighton.

"Three fire engines, an aerial Appliance and specialist officers attended and assisted our emergency services partners in making a property safe.

"ESFRS left the scene shortly after 1015pm and Sussex Police remained on scene as the lead agency at that time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...