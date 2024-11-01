Four raccoons are on the loose on the Isle of Wight after escaping their compound.

Tracker dogs and drones have been deployed in a bid to recapture them.

The four animals managed to get out from their compound at Amazon World Zoo Park on Friday morning.

The zoo is asking people to keep an eye out for them, but said they are not dangerous.

The four animals are new to the zoo and there are concerns they may be hiding in a bonfire pile. Credit: Amazon World Zoo Park

Supervisor Rowena Welsh said: “They are new here. Everyone is out searching and we have tracker dogs and drones looking for them.“

"They are not dangerous and the protocol is for people to call us straight away and don’t try to approach because they would be very frightened.“

The zoo also posted an appeal on social media saying: “We need your help."

" Four female raccoons have escaped from their enclosure overnight. If you have a sighting please do not approach them, they are not normally aggressive but will be scared."

"If you live locally please check sheds, bonfire piles, they sleep during the day and become active at dusk.”

Anyone who spots the is asked to call the zoo immediately or email amazonworld@rocketmail.com.

