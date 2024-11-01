Play Brightcove video

Watch: Villagers bare all to help raise money for charity to help one of their own, as ITV News Meridian's James Dunham reports

A community in Kent has been showing more than just care and compassion towards one of their own, by creating what they describe as a tasteful, naked calendar.

The men in the village of Offham near Maidstone bared their chests to become different months of the year for the Offham Men's Calendar 2025.

It is all to raise money for charity in support of a local mother-of-two, Fiona Lloyd-Williams, who has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.

The village wants to raise money in support of Fiona Lloyd-Williams who has glioblastoma. Credit: ITV News Meridian

She has helped organise many village events for more than decade and so the community wanted to do something in her honour.

Fiona said: "I have lived in the village for 20 years and it's just incredible that they've been willing to put themselves out there!"

The men taking part posed on lawnmowers, along with hammers and bowler hats in a 'Calendar Girls' style photoshoot.

The men taking part posed on lawnmowers, with hammers, and bowler hats in a 'Calendar Girls' style photoshoot. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Matt Scullion, the landlord of the Kings Arms pub, thought of the calendar idea with the money raised going to the Heart of Kent Hospice and Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells Hospital charity.

Matt said: "Luckily we've got a local photographer in the village who made us look much better than we probably do!"

A brain tumour diagnosis can feel incredibly isolating and Fiona says she is grateful for her supportive community.

