A 35 year-old man has been charged with attempted last night after a woman was seriously injured in Paulsgrove.

Police were called to Cinderford Close in Portsmouth shortly after 3:10pm on Thursday 31 October.

Concerns were raised for a 37 year-old woman at a property.

The woman remains at Southampton General Hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries.

Officers have remained at the address .

Paul John Watts, from Cinderford Close in Paulsgrove, has been charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court later today.

Due to previous police contact, police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

