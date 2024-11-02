Driver, 91, dies after car leaves carriageway in Chichester

A 91-year-old driver has died in a car crash in Chichester.

Emergency services were called to South Bank, Chichester, at about 9.40pm yesterday (Friday, November 1).

The incident involved a red Toyota which had left the carriageway.

The driver, a 91-year-old woman from Southampton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Officers are investigating, and have appealed to anyone with relevant dashcam footage, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage in the area to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...