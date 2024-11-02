Hampshire Police are appealing for information after a car was found on fire near Yateley.Police were called by the fire service at around 11pm on 31 October to a report of a car on fire in the woodland just off Vigo Lane.It is believed the car was involved in a collision where it left the road, hit a tree and then collided with an electricity sub station, causing a fire to ignite.Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the vehicle and its driver.The force believe the car is a Range Rover with black alloy wheels, red brake calipers and a twin exhaust.If you were driving this vehicle please come forward. We would also like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area that evening with dash cam footage of any Range Rovers.Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44240475120.

