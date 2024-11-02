Man who fatally stabbed another man during fight at Kent village pub is jailed

A convicted murderer who fatally stabbed a man following an fight outside a Kent village pub has been jailed.

William Cosier, of Well Lane, Canterbury, denied murder but was found guilty following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court on 9 October 2024.

The jury heard how the 34 year old went to the Queens Head public house in The Street, Boughton-under-Blean, where he spent time in the bar with friends.

At around 10.30pm, Adam Pritchard entered the pub and spoke to Cosier while walking towards him.

The conversation became heated before they exchanged punches and Cosier raised a bar stool above his head which led to Mr Pritchard walking outside.

Cosier immediately went into the kitchen area and picked up a knife with a 22cm blade, despite a member of staff urging him to put it down.

He returned to the bar where the other man was now standing outside the door and beckoning him to come out.

He followed Mr Pritchard into The Street whilst concealing the knife behind his back before he attempted to injure Mr Pritchard with the weapon, who was seen backing away.

At some point Mr Pritchard produced a BB gun which he fired in Cosier’s direction.

The pair ended up fighting in the road causing a minibus to swerve.

Mr Pritchard again backed away followed by Cosier and they grappled again before Cosier returned to the pub with bloodstains on his top and face.

He then fled the scene in his white Mercedes which had been parked nearby.

Mr Pritchard staggered towards the pub suffering from two stab wounds before two people placed him in a black Peugeot in an attempt to get him to hospital.

On the way they saw an ambulance which they flagged down and he was treated by a paramedic at the roadside.

The 35-year-old victim was later confirmed deceased at the scene.

Attending officers searched the Peugeot and seized the BB gun from the boot of the vehicle.

Cosier handed himself in at Canterbury Police Station the next day.

On 16 March, the Crown Prosecution Service charged Cosier with murder and possessing a knife in a public place.

Detective Inspector Lee Neiles said: "Today’s sentencing will not bring Adam back, but I hope it offers some form of justice to his family, who have been left devastated by the events of that fateful night.

"Cosier armed himself with a deadly weapon and instead of walking away from an altercation he used it to inflict fatal injuries which led to the death of a man with a young family.

"Cosier is a violent man who chose to arm himself in order to cause as much injury as possible, despite Adam seen backing away several times.

"He denied the charges and caused the family to endure a trial where they were subjected to listening to the full details and I’d like to commend their courage and dignity in how they conducted themselves throughout this case."

