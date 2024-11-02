Overcrowding concerns at Bonfire Night event after 200 injuries in five years

Bonfire night revellers are being urged not to travel to a Sussex event because of overcrowding concerns as more than 200 injuries have been reported since 2019.

Sussex Police have urged people not to attend Lewes Bonfire Night as “serious concerns” remain over too many people in the narrow streets of the historic market town.

The force added 17 people have been taken to hospital, and 212 injuries were reported at the celebrations in the last five years – with many being hurt on the procession routes and by bangers and other fireworks.

The East Sussex town is famous for burning effigies of controversial politicians and celebrities every year on Bonfire Night.

An effigy of Boris Johnson and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg from a previous year Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Effigies are paraded along the narrow streets before being burned in front of thousands of onlookers.

Trains will stop at Lewes and four of the surrounding towns from 5pm, while the last train back to London Victoria will leave at 3.54pm despite November 5 falling on a weekday.

The force reminded commuters to plan ahead and not get caught out by train changes and road closures in place.

Lewes District Council’s director of tourism, Becky Cooke, said those living outside of Lewes can watch a video live stream of the event on Rocket FM as a way to tune into the celebrations “without needing to add to the risk of overcrowding in the town”.

Sussex Police Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges added: “Unfortunately, each year the event is held we do make arrests, including for offences such as assaults (including on police officers), criminal damage, and possession of drugs. This is clearly not acceptable.

“Our officers will be supporting partner agencies and Lewes District Council on the night to ensure public safety, and we are determined to ensure that this is an event everyone can enjoy safely.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...