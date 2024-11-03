Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian reporter Mel Bloor speaks to the theatre about its mammoth fundraising efforts

A theatre in Henley has launched a campaign to raise two million pounds to help safeguard its future.

Staff and volunteers at the Kenton Theatre are hoping to modernise the grade two listed building and make it more accessible.

Plans include the building of a new sprung stage and a bigger orchestra pit as well as installing new seating and lighting.

Lottie Pheasant, Theatre Manager, told ITV News Meridian: "The theatre has been neglected over the years, in terms of the actual building. It's a Grade II listed building. Everything in the building really needs dealing with.

"We want to bring it up to speed in terms of being a 21st century theatre. We want to be more accessible, inclusive, more sustainable and more environmentally effective."

Over the years, it's enjoyed performances from the likes of Kate Winslet, Jeremy Irons and Michael McIntyre.

Recently the Kenton has been struggling financially and was on the brink of closure last year, but Henley Town Council stepped in and gave the theatre a loan of £100,000.

The historic venue was also gifted a £20,000 grant to help keep the community asset going.

They're looking to secure a one and a half million pound grant from the National Lottery heritage fund and hope to raise a further five hundred thousand pounds through fundraising.

Theatre Trustee Fiona Sanderson says: "We're putting our story together and we've got a really good story to tell about the building, what we want to do so on a long term basis, we're hoping the lottery fund will support us to the fullest."

The theatre plans to submit its bid in the coming months If fundraising attempts are successful, it's hoped work would begin in 2026.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...