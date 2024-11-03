Man arrested following discovery of cannabis factory in Basingstoke

A man has been arrested after officers located a large quantity of cannabis during an address search in Basingstoke.

Officers attended an address on Rutherford Road on Tuesday 29 October and discovered more than 100 cannabis plants that were being dried and cut up ready for packaging

The cannabis has been seized for destruction.

A 34-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and cultivating a cannabis plant.

He has been bailed with conditions, pending further enquiries.

Large-scale operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms.

The electrical requirement to grow a large amount of plants is also dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.

Police are encouraging people to continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood to them.

Here are a few ways to spot a potential cannabis factory:

There are usually strong pungent or chemical smells coming from cannabis factories and windows will typically be covered up during the day and night.

You will often find excessive security measures such as triple locks on doors and frequent and varied visitors may attend the property at all times of day.

There may be unusual wiring or rewiring on the outside of the property.

Bright or fluorescent lighting on 24-hours a day can also be a sign that something is not right.

