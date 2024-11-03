Officers investigating a stabbing in Eastleigh have made three arrests.

Hampshire Police were called at 11.23pm on Thursday 31 October to reports an 18-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his abdomen on Shorts Road.

He was taken to hospital where he remains at the current time with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Following a thorough initial investigation officers have arrested three people in connection to this incident.

A 16-year-old male from Bishopstoke has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

A 15-year-old male from Bishopstoke has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 34-year-old male from Chandler's Ford has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They remain in custody at this time.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

They believe there were a number of people in the Shorts Road and New Century Park area who likely saw what happened.

The force are appealing for anyone who was driving through the area at the time and has dash cam footage that may assist our investigation.

To report information directly to police, please call 101 quoting reference 44240475048 or visit https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

