A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Oxford.

The cyclist was involved in a collision with a moped along Banbury Road in the Summertown area of the city on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene where an investigation is now underway to determine what happened.

Police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Multiple police cars were present while a cordon was put in place. Forensic teams have spent much of the day there examining the area.

The collision closed the road in both directions between Oakthorpe Road and Beechcroft Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

