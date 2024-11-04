People living in tower blocks in Brighton say it is essential that flammable cladding on their homes is made safe as soon as possible, telling ITV News Meridian they feel 'trapped'.

The demand from those at the City Point development comes after a watchdog says some householders across the country could have to live with the cladding for another ten years and more.

In the Budget last week, Chancellor Rachel Reeves pledged that the government would “make progress on our commitment to accelerate the remediation of homes following the findings of the Grenfell Inquiry, with £1 billion of investment to remove dangerous cladding next year".

Anna Belabes, a mother living at City Point, says she is worried about the safety of her family and neighbours if a fire were to break out.

"It is very worrying. Not only for myself, but my neighbours, my children. We've had this temporary fire escape which looks appalling and it looks really unsafe.

"The lights don't work in the corridor so, heaven forbid, there ever was a fire going on, I really worry about the consequences of being able to escape safely."

Play Brightcove video

Anna Belabes, resident of City Point

The City Point development is covered in expanded polystyrene render which was deemed unsafe following fire safety inspections.

More than 250 people living there were informed that the cladding would not be removed until the summer of 2025. There is currently no centralised fire alarm system in the building.

The developers, Barratt Redrow, said that contractors for the external cladding will be appointed in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson said: “Work at City Point is progressing, fire alarms have been installed in all communal areas and over the next six weeks fire alarms will be added to every apartment.

"Over the coming weeks we will be appointing a contractor to carry out external wall surveys to prepare the design and specification of the remedial works for application to the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) ahead of the work taking place in summer 2025.”

Meanwhile the management company for City Point, First Port, said that the process to start work has taken 'longer than expected'.

A spokesperson said: “The remediation project at City Point has commenced, with all investigatory works to identify the scope of the remediation required complete.

"We remain in regular contact with the developer, Barratt, to ensure progress is made as quickly as possible, whilst prioritising the safety of our residents at every stage.

"This has been a longer process than expected due to the requirement for additional fire safety measures to be implemented. This work is ongoing, and we are continuing to keep residents updated.”

Building safety minister Alex Norris said: “The pace of remediation to make homes safe has been unacceptably slow.

“This Government is taking action, meeting our commitment to invest £5.1 billion to remove dangerous cladding and making sure those responsible pay for the rest.

“This Government will protect leaseholders and empower regulators to take enforcement action against those building owners who fail to act.

“Since coming into office, we have ramped up work with local authorities and regulators to speed up remediation and we will set out a remediation acceleration plan soon.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...