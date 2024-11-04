Play Brightcove video

WATCH: CCTV footage shows a series of ram raids across Kent

Two men who stole thousands of pounds from supermarkets and petrol stations across Kent in a series of ram raids have been ordered to repay more than £120,000.

Anthony Pemberthy and Stephen Davenport, both from Maidstone, were members of a group that targeted six businesses between 2019 and 2021.

They used diggers to try and remove cash machines in Cranbrook, Staplehurst, Whitfield, Northfleet, Dymchurch and Dargate.

In November 2022, Pemberthy was given an eight-year and nine-month sentence for six offences, and Davenport was handed seven years and five months for two offences.

A hearing on Thursday 31 October ordered the men to pay the money in the next three months.

Pemberthy, 46, was ordered to pay back £108,000 and Davenport, 63, was ordered to pay £14,300.

If they fail to comply, they will serve extra time in prison.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Chris Greenstreet said: "These offences not only had a big impact on the businesses targeted, both in terms of the money stolen and the damage done to buildings, but also on the wider community who weren’t able to access essential services.

"I am pleased that, since these men were arrested, there have been no further successful incidents of this kind in Kent.

"We are determined to ensure criminals do not profit from their crimes and that is why our investigators worked to show the court that justice would be served by them repaying their criminal gains.

"Anyone thinking of stealing from businesses in Kent should know they will be brought to justice and forced to hand back what they have taken."

