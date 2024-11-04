A new mental health app is being launched in Oxfordshire for young people.

Tellmi is an app, aimed at 11 to 18-year-olds, and delivers digital pre-moderated peer support.

Commissioned by the County Council, it aims to improve outcomes for users with a 365-day access to a space where they can discuss their feelings anonymously.

The mental health app also has in-house counsellors intervening to support high-risk users when needed.

Councillor Nathan Ley, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Inequalities and Community Safety, said: "This app will be freely available to support all young people in secondary schools in Oxfordshire and local organisations that would like more support to help them deal with young people’s concerns about mental health and wellbeing."

According to the 2023 OxWell Student Survey, an average of 33% of students in year groups 7 to 13 reported serious thoughts about self-harm, and 19% of secondary school students stated they often felt lonely.

Kerstyn Comley Co-Chief Executive Officer at Tellmi, said: "We look forward to working closely with schools and organisations to build trust in our new service and improve outcomes for young people.

"In addition to our digital service, we will be delivering outreach activities, which include outreach campaigns, school resources, workshops, and training for anyone working directly with young people."

The app can be downloaded at Google Play or the App Store, or the web app can be accessed at Tellmi.app.

