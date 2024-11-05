Two people have been arrested after a teenage boy was seriously injured in a suspected hit and run involving a motorcyclist.

The boy, aged 17, was riding his bicycle in Banbury Road in Oxford, just before 8.30am on Monday (4 November) when a collision took place between a cyclist and motorcyclist.

Police were called to the scene in Summertown, where it was reported the motorcyclist did not stop at the scene.

Two people, a 14-year-old boy and a 51-year-old man, both from Oxford, have been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in police custody.

The boy has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

The busy stretch of the road was closed but has now reopened. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Tony Jenkins of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This collision has occurred on a busy stretch of the Banbury Road in the morning rush-hour and resulted in the road being closed for much of the day on Monday. It has now re-opened.

"Sadly, a boy has sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.

"I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that has captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

"You can make a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43240532710.

"Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

