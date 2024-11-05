Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Joe Coshan has been speaking to a woman whose pet died after being startled by a firework.

A dog owner, whose pet died after being startled by fireworks, is warning about the impact displays can have on animals.

Sharon Fane, from Thanet, Kent, says they had to put down their greyhound, Raven, after he broke both of his legs trying to run away after hearing fireworks go off in 2018.

She says she does not want fireworks to be banned but now has to take many different measures to help calm down her dogs, including using calming coats and sprays to stop them feeling distressed.

Sharon Fane says it is important for people to make "changes" rather than to see fireworks banned.

Play Brightcove video

Sharon said: "It was 10 o'clock in the morning so we weren't prepared at all for this, our greyhound shot off and she took the chair with her.

"She ran around the cafe, turned and then I think that’s when she broke both her legs.

"We like people to have fun, it’s more about you need to let the neighbours know.

"It isn't just mine and Raven's story, or our family's story any more, it's about all the other animals, the other pets, other livestock, the world animals and the people that we live next door to.

"We've all got to start thinking about it. It isn't about giving up fireworks, just make little changes."

Sharon’s greyhound Diego hates fireworks, and she says she will be doing everything she can to keep him calm. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Animal rights campaigners have handed in a petition, backed by more than one million people has, to Number 10.

They are calling on the government to introduce new restrictions on the use of fireworks by the public, including preventing private use, and reducing the maximum legal noise level of fireworks.Industry leaders, however, say a minority are spoiling a long-standing tradition for the majority, and current regulations protect the public from black market sales.

Steve Raper, Chairman of British Fireworks Association said: "In 2019, the government held the UK's largest ever enquiry in fireworks and their use. House of Commons, led by Helen Jones, MP.

"Their conclusion was that further restriction would make matters far worse. This conclusion came from police, fire service, HSE and Trading Standards.

"Fireworks are far more popular in the UK than social media would have you believe. They are all tested, safe and heavily regulated.

"Remove these from the market and illegal sales will take over, all control is then lost and it would be impossible to regain that control.

"We promote the safe, considerate and responsible use of fireworks and work very closely with the government to ensure our products can be enjoyed by millions of families each year, at home, in a safe and comfortable environment."

The government says laws are in place to protect people and animals and it is up to local authorities to ensure they are being used considerately.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...