An iron lantern believed to have been carried by Guy Fawkes underneath the Houses of Parliament has gone on display at a museum.

It is said to have been confiscated off Fawkes when he was apprehended by the Keeper of Whitehall Palace in the cellars, while attempting to blow up parliament on 5 November 1605.

The artefact was later given to the University of Oxford in 1641, where it can now be seen at the Ashmolean Museum of Art & Archaeology.

The lantern is believed to have been taken from Guy Fawkes during the 'Gunpowder Plot'. Credit: Ashmolean Museum / University of Oxford

Fawkes and his conspirators had planned the infamous 'Gunpowder Plot' to blow up the chamber and kill the Protestant King James I.

They had planned to ignite barrels of gunpowder concealed under firewood in the cellar during the state opening of Parliament when the King, Commons and Lords would all have been present in the Lords’ Chamber.

After an anonymous warning, Fawkes was discovered in the cellars and the plot had failed. It is there where Peter Heywood and Sir Thomas Knyvett took the lantern from him and prevented him from detonating the gunpowder.

Members of the public can view the lantern at Ashmolean Museum in Oxford. Credit: Ashmolean Museum / University of Oxford

Peter's brother, Robert Heywood, later gave the lantern to the University of Oxford where he was a Proctor, meaning he was an official responsible for ensuring the rules of the university are observed.

For many years it was on display in the Bodleian Library's Picture Gallery but was transferred to the Ashmolean in 1887 as part of a reorganisation of the University’s collections.

