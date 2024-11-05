Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides spoke to women who travelled to protest outside Parliament.

The Chancellor has been criticised for ignoring calls for compensation for women affected by the change to the state pension age.The group, Women Against State Pension Inequality, known as WASPI, says thousands of women born in the 1950s have been left without the income they were expecting.Campaigners from Lewes and Seaford travelled to Westminster on Wednesday (30 October) when the Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her budget

The group protested outside Parliament, accusing the government of ignoring their plight. The compensation issue was not addressed in the budget.

Many of these women say they have lost out on tens of thousands of pounds in state pension when the age was lifted from 60 to 65.

Around 3 million are still fighting for compensation. A minute's silence was held for those who died waiting for a final conclusion.

Christine Walker, WASPI campaigner from Seaford spoke about the "disappointment" compensation wasn't mentioned in the budget.

The way the age rise was handled and communicated by the Department for Work and Pensions has been criticised, leading to an investigation.

A 100-page report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman was released six months ago.

It makes a number of recommendations including an apology and compensation between £1,000 to £3,000, neither has been made.

The Government told us the report requires serious consideration and it will continue to listen respectfully to the women involved and will take on board any lessons learnt.

