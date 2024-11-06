Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Penny Silvester has been covering this story since it happened in 2004.

Survivors of the one of the worst rail crashes in UK history gathered at a memorial garden near the tracks, 20 years on from the tragic event. On 6 November 2004, seven people died and more than 70 were injured in a rail crash in Ufton Nervet, Berkshire.

A First Great Western train travelling from London Paddington to Plymouth hit a car which had parked across the tracks on the line between Theale and Newbury.

In 2016, the level crossing where the crash took place, was replaced with a bridge as part of an £8m project, which survivors had been campaigning for.

Seven people, including the driver of the car on the tracks, lost their lives. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The 17:35 service was almost 40 mins into its journey when Brian Drysdale drove onto the tracks at Ufton Nervet and parked his car in its path.

Initially the train stayed upright, but as it moved up the tracks it hit the points and all eight carriages were derailed.

The lights on the train went out and passengers on board described how it felt like being in a tumble dryer before everything stopped.

Emergency services were on the scene within minutes of receiving dozens of 999 calls. It was later revealed that nearby fireworks displays helped them see in the pitch black.

At the time of the crash, the level crossing was controlled by half barriers. It would be more than ten years, following intense campaigning, before a bridge was built over the railway lines to separate road and rail traffic.

Survivors say the bridge has helped them find peace.

Survivors gathered in a memorial garden near the tracks which was put in place to remember the driver of the train, who was one of those killed.

Play Brightcove video

One of the survivors, Julie Lloyd said: "After that night this area became a no-go area, it was frightening, it was horrible but over the years it’s gone back to the peaceful area it actually is, I’ve managed to get that back again now.

"The bridge has waylaid the fact that - it can’t happen again, not here anyhow, which has made a great deal of difference.

"It is a shared experience. There’s going to be a lot of people here, I can imagine, for the first time. I hope they get the sense of peacefulness that most of us have now got.

"Those of us who come regularly every year know why we’re there. We talk amongst ourselves. There’s no formality, no standing on ceremony.

"We either share stories or we don’t. We cry together or laugh together, and it’s peaceful. It’s been healing for a lot of us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...