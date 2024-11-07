Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Residents on the street have been speaking to ITV Meridian's Juliette Fletcher about the paint

People living in a conservation area in Reading say they are disgraced by the mess left behind after the yellow lines on their road were repainted.

St John's Hill is a narrow one-way road located in Eldon Square Conservation Area in the centre of the town.

The street is one of a number of roads in the area where repairs are being carried out.

The problem arose when the contractors themselves, other vehicles and pedestrians, drove through and walked over the double yellow lines when the paint wasn't dry.

Three days later, workers from the council came out to try to burn off the markings but the residents say it's only made matters worse.

People living on St John's Hill say they're frustrated at the condition their road has been left in. Credit: ITV Meridian

One resident, Penny Parkinson, said: "I said to them why is it all smudged and they said it's not drying. These two young lads said it's a new machine and we were sent out to use it but we wonder if it's the right paint.

"Basically the lads didn't have a chance. The people in the offices that order this stuff - the wrong paint - dump it on to somebody to do the job."

Another resident, Nolliag Lan said: "In my view the council could have avoided the whole situation, if they had notified the residents in advance, closed off the roads, properly erected signage that the road was wet and all of this could have been avoided."

Contractors have tried to burn off the markings but residents say it's only made the road worse.

Reading Borough Council has denied the wrong paint was used but admitted the contractors drove over it while it was still wet.

Chris Wheeler, Reading Borough Council said: "I think it was a case where the paint didn't cure as quickly as expected on this occasion, so we need to learn that lesson and make sure we don't do it again.

"We really got it wrong and would like to apologise to the residents for that. We are going to fix it though.

"This road is programed for a resurface early next year, so we'll bring that forward to as early as we can next year and sort this mess out."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...