D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: George Horner

George Horner, age 97, Royal Ulster Rifles

Interviewed by UTV 4 June 2024

A member of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Ulster Rifles (RUR), Mr Horner landed on Sword Beach on D-Day.

He and others climbed off their landing craft and stepped into the water before wading towards the shore.

He said: "It was rough. We took heavy casualties there.

"I lost some good mates. I was desperate to get onto dry land. I was a bad sailor. I think that’s why I joined the Army instead of the Navy and I thought we were going into a sticky situation.

" We were up to our waists in water. The landing craft couldn’t get in far enough. I had to wait. I was glad to see it the beach."

" They were waiting and picking us off you know. I always made sure there was a big guy in front of me.

"I was behind."

George Horner is one of Northern Ireland’s last D-Day veterans. Credit: ITV Meridian

Mr Horner was from a military family. He had brothers in the Royal Navy and the RAF and his father had also been a soldier in the First World War.

He had trained in Omagh in County Tyrone before moving to England where his duties included working as a Morse code signaller.

After landing the RUR was tasked with joining the forces attempting to take the Caen, deemed to be a key strategic target. They took many losses during heavy fighting in and around the port city, which had been bombed in advance by the Allies.

He said: "We were always very busy, always seemed to be on the move all the time. I had my share of fighting.

" It was just something I had to do and had to experience

" I just remember the ones that never made it, or if you can say you owe it to the fallen that would be ideal."

Mr Horner is one of Northern Ireland’s last D-Day veterans and is president of the Carrickfergus branch of the Royal British Legion.

