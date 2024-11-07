D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Sonia Sayed

Play Brightcove video

Sonia Sayed, Age 94, Schoolgirl

Interviewed 11 July 2024

As a schoolgirl in Devon, Sonia Sayed has clear memories of D-Day and the American troops who trained for the invasion close to where she lived.

She said: "I was nearly 14 years old, at Barnstable Grammar School, and it was a Tuesday, June 6th. And on Tuesday, we had a swimming lesson in the open air baths next door to school.

"So we were walking back to school with our wet bathers tucked underneath our arms. And when we got there, the assembly hall door was open onto the playground and we had the radio on.

"We thought ‘what’s happening’.

"The radio was Richard Dimbleby describing the D-Day beaches, actually describing Omaha Beach. I found that out later.

"And everybody was listening. A hushed atmosphere, French teachers crying. So we sat and listened. Maybe about 10 minutes and finished. And we went into lunch and we had a half day.

"Next day, our headmistress addressed the whole lot and we thought the war was closer to ending."

According to Mrs Sayed remembers American troops had been stationed in the area for some time and had been rehearsing landing on beaches.

"They weren't allowed in town," she said.

"The whole of North Devon was an area given over to the American army. It was the Western assault Force. I think headquarters was in Woolacombe.

"So the whole of the coast was used - the and cliffs. The landing craft used for beach work. The coastal paths were all closed.

"We didn't know that because we were going on a cycle ride along the coastal path and a few miles out of Barnstable. A British Army officer stepped out from beside the road. ‘’Halt’’ with a gun. We said ‘What is it?’ ‘Oh, this is the War Department. You can't go any further.’

"So we had to take a longer way round. Very annoyed about that.

"As far as the American soldiers were concerned, my encounter was on the way back home. There was an American military hospital and the road we were taking went right past its entrance and there were some guys hanging around the entrance and I got a puncture, so we had to stop.

"I was with a school friend and my auntie. And when we stopped, the Americans came out, surrounded us and wanted to chat, which they did. It was quite interesting. ‘Where you from, what you're doing’, this sort of thing? Well, one of them said ‘Do you want to sell your bicycle and they offered £5.

"I said no I need it to get to school and I refused. So after a chat, they went in and we started home. But I thought what gave me a puncture?

"And I looked on the ground and there was an American Purple Heart badge with the pin. The pin had gone in my tyre and I picked it up and I kept it for years.

"We were talking with friends after our expedition and some of them were saying, well, you know, they are using all the beaches.

"And in fact, we know that Saunton Sands was mined. And although everything was cleared when the Americans went back they took the map with them of all of the weaponry which they had left behind.

"One child was blown up a year or so later playing on the beach."

