A former Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) who thought he was sending sexualised messages to a 13-year-old girl has avoided being sent to prison.

Daniel Carlson exchanged messages with a profile on social media apps, including Snapchat, he believed belonged to a child, in July and August this year, according to Hampshire Constabulary.

But the 29-year-old was actually communicating with a sting account operated by a police officer.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and two counts of attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity at Bournemouth Crown Court.

He was sentenced to an eight-month prison term suspended for two years and ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation days, 200 hours of unpaid work, and was placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Carlson, who was previously a PCSO based at Winchester, has since been dismissed by the force.

Carlson exchanged messages with a profile on social media apps, including Snapchat, he believed belonged to a child. Credit: PA Archive

A spokesman said: “A court heard at the start of the conversation, Carlson was told the profile belonged to a child, but he continued to send messages. Among these messages were repeated offers to pay for sexually explicit images.

“Bournemouth Crown Court was told the person behind the account was actually a police officer, and not a child as Carlson had believed.”

Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya said: “The abhorrent behaviour displayed by Daniel Carlson has absolutely no place in society, let alone in policing.

“As police officers and staff, we are entrusted with protecting the most vulnerable in our communities, particularly children, a duty at the core of public service and our child-centred policing approach.

“The messages Carlson sent, believing he was engaging with a child, are reprehensible and totally at odds with what the public rightly expect from those working in the police service.

“We are out there, proactively seeking out offending against children, particularly involving sexual criminality, and this should send a clear message that there will be no tolerance of this from anyone.

“Carlson’s offending was identified, investigated, and acted upon quickly, leading to the conviction at court and swift dismissal of a serving member of staff.

“His actions do not reflect the hard work and professionalism of the officers, staff and volunteers, who deliver to the highest standards every day across Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.

“These are the dedicated people who truly represent the force, and protect and serve the most vulnerable in society.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...