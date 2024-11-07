Councillors will meet today to decide the future of a much-loved community centre supporting disadvantaged families in Sheerness.

More than 6,000 people have signed a petition calling on an abandonment of plans to stop funding the Seashells Children & Families Hub on the Isle of Sheppey.

The petition prompted a council debate which will take place this morning.

Campaigners against cuts to funding are due to demonstrate outside County Hall while councillors discuss the proposals.

Seashells provides activities and services for children aged 0-7 and their families including a baby hub, toddler sign and rhyme, parenting programmes and breastfeeding support groups.Kent County Council said in light of the significant financial pressures its facing, it is looking at how it delivers services to ensure they are efficient and cost effective.

The council says that after implementing its own Family Hub services last year, managing the costs for both those and the Seashells Family Hub and Millmead in Margate 'creates a duplication'.

If plans to cut funding are approved, the contract would come to an end in March 2025.

Those who used Seashells Family Hub have been campaigning to keep the funding going. Credit: Seashells Children & Families Centre

Sue Chandler, Cabinet Member for Integrated Children’s Services, said: “In light of the significant financial pressures KCC is facing, we are looking at how we deliver our services to ensure that they are efficient and cost effective.

“Millmead and Seashells Family Hubs are the only two centres run by external providers in the county. Under the current contracts, KCC is paying for both the delivery of the service and the local management by the providers.

"Following the introduction of our new Family Hub model across Kent last year, the management cost for these two commissioned services now creates a duplication as KCC is also paying for the management of its in-house services at KCC Family Hubs across the Districts of Swale and Thanet.

“By not renewing these contracts when they naturally come to an end in March 2025, we can make a much-needed efficiency saving whilst continuing to provide essential services for families and young people in these areas.

“The public consultation about this proposal ran for 8 weeks and closed on 22 September, and I would like to thank everyone who has responded with their views.

"All feedback, including this petition, is now being considered and will be presented in a report to Members for a decision later this year. Updates on the report and ongoing progress of the decision can be found on our website."

