Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped near a hotel in Oxford.

Officers said the woman had been speaking with a man near to the Travelodge on Abingdon Road at around 11:50pm on Tuesday.

It's alleged he led her to a field, where he then sexually assaulted her.

The man is thought to have ridden off on a bicycle and may have been carrying a blue/green delivery bag.

Thames Valley Police said the man is described as black mixed heritage, around 35 to 37 years old, with a beard and short black hair.

Detective Inspector Krista Thompson, said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries following this incident and supporting the victim and working with her to gather further information.

"Further patrols have been put in place following this incident and members of the public will see a police presence while our enquiries are ongoing.

"We are asking anyone with information to please come forward and would ask people to please check their CCTV, or if they were driving in the area at around 11.50pm to check any dash-cam footage they may have.

"If you have information please call 101 quoting reference 43240536294 or if you have dash-cam or CCTV footage please upload it to our dedicated page."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...