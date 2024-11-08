Serving military personnel, veterans and cadets are being offered free travel on some trains and buses this weekend for Remembrance commemorations.

Bus company Stagecoach is offering free national travel on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in support of its Veterans employee network.

Some of the company's fleets will be decorated with poppies.

The offer applies to any serving personnel or cadet in uniform, those with a military ID card, and veterans wearing medals or veterans' badges attending remembrance services.

First South is also offering free travel across its bus network for all veterans and UK Armed Forces personnel travelling to Remembrance activities on Saturday 9 November and Sunday 10 November.

On both days, the bus operator will give free bus travel across its routes in Berkshire, Hampshire and Dorset.

To claim the free travel, all current and former military personnel and cadets should show the driver their Armed Forces ID or wear their medals or uniform.

James Eustace, Commercial Director for First South, said: “We want to make bus travel to and from Remembrance events as easy as possible for people who are attending.

"Across First Bus South a number of our colleagues are veterans, particularly in areas where we operate with strong military connections such as Portsmouth and Falmouth. We’re very proud of them, and this also is our way of also saying thank you to them, as well as honouring our armed forces."

South Western Railway (Victoria Jones/PA) Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

On the trains, South Western Railway is offering serving military personnel and veterans attending any local Remembrance Sunday events on Sunday 10 November the opportunity to travel for free across its network.

The offer includes travel to Waterloo for the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on either Saturday 9 or Sunday 10 November, returning on Sunday 10 November.

The Submariners’ Remembrance Service on Sunday 3 November is also included in the offer, with travel to Waterloo allowed on either Saturday 2 or Sunday 3 November, returning on Sunday 3 November.

Peter Williams, Customer and Commercial Director for South Western Railway, said: “This initiative is especially meaningful to us, as many of our SWR colleagues have a proud background in the armed forces."

Chiltern Railways will also be offering free rail travel for eligible personnel during Remembrance services.

Ferry operator Red Funnel is also among companies offering free travel this weekend, offering free foot passenger ferry travel to and from the Isle of Wight.

The offer on both its High-Speed Red Jet service and vehicle ferry service is exclusively for serving and veteran UK Armed Forces.

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel, said: “We deeply appreciate the dedication and sacrifices of our UK Armed Forces. Remembrance Day offers us a moment to unite as a nation and pay tribute to those who have served.

"This is just one small way we wish to express our profound gratitude for their invaluable service.”

