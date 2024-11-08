A man from Brighton who attacked his friend with a machete in a row over a phone charger, has been jailed.

William Miller's violent attack left his victim with life-changing injuries and with critical blood loss.

He's been sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison at Lewes Crown Court. The court also imposed an extended sentence for dangerousness, which means Miller, of Whitehawk Close, must serve at least two thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for parole.

He will remain on licence for a further three years and eight months.

The court was told how the incident happened at about 12.30pm on July 14.

The victim, a 36-year-old man known to Miller, had attended the address and they had been drinking together, but there was an argument over the use of a phone charger.

The victim called 999 and described how he was “bleeding out”.

In the background, call handlers heard Miller state: “I will chop you up right here.”

The victim sustained lacerations to his head, back, and hands. Miller went on the run before officers arrived at the scene.

Miller handed himself in to Brighton Police Station on July 17 and was arrested and subsequently charged following an investigation by Brighton CID.

Speaking after the case, Investigating Officer Emily Farley said: "Miller carried out a violent assault using a machete at his home address, leaving his victim critically injured.

“We are grateful to the public who shared our appeal for information to ensure that he was located and prosecuted for this incident.

“We are pleased that a dangerous offender has now been taken off our streets and will serve a significant custodial sentence.”

