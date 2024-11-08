Two people smugglers are due to be sentenced for transporting an Afghan family into the UK in a rubbish-filled van.

Josh Mallaburn, 33, and Liam Cronin, 34, tried to smuggle a family of five, including three children, from Afghanistan into the country.

They were discovered hidden in the van by Border Force officers in Coquelles, France, according to the Home Office.

Mallaburn and Cronin were convicted in October of assisting unlawful immigration following the offence back in August 2018.

They were due to be sentenced on Thursday, however faulty alarms at Maidstone Crown Court meant no defendants could be taken into custody.

Recorder Nicola Makanjuola began the hearing to say it was “out of her hands” but the sentence could not take place.

The defendants, from the Hemel Hempstead area in Hertfordshire, sighed heavily as they left the dock remanded on bail.

They are due back at Maidstone Crown Court for sentencing later today.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...