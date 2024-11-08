Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's James Dunham has been speaking to Jack Smith.

An 11-year old boy who lives near Gatwick has combined his passion for history with his creativity of using Lego to produce a special film to mark Armistice Day.

Jack Smith was inspired by his late great great grandfathers who died serving their country in' World War One.

He says it's important that younger generations remember the contribution made by the armed forces.

"When I got these Remembrance Day crosses in the post, then my grandma told me to write these names on them, and that was when I first heard about them."?

Speaking about learning of his great great grandfathers' roles in the war, Jack added: "I am proud of them, because it must have been scary."

Play Brightcove video

Jack Smith, 11, speaks to James Dunham about his pride in his grandfathers' roles in the war.

Jack often watches documentaries and reads books on the two world wars.

"I like reading loads of books and I sometimes watch some films,"

"It's important for people my age to reflect because if no one does, people might forget about all this, and they fought for their lives and their freedom."

Jack was also interested when his grandma told him about his great great grandfather and how he died in the war in the trenches.

It took him 650 photos to make the video which he learnt to do himself - he even did the sound effects.

It took 650 photos to make the video which Jack Smith learnt to do himself. Credit: ITV Meridian

The project took around a week and Jack was keen to reflect the soldiers in the trenches.

Asked how he felt once he had completed it, Jack added: "I was relieved it was done!"

But it wasn't too much of a struggle: "Well I've done lots of builds before, but that was quite big to do."

Speaking about his achievement Jack's mum Bekka Smith said she didn't even know he was doing it: "He was hidden away in his bedroom.

Jack Smith spent hours creating the display in his bedroom. Credit: ITV Meridian

"I started watching it and I was intrigued in all the detail.

"I was really impressed. I didn't know it was going to be so long and all the detail and there was even a little rat running around.

"He enjoys his own imagination and bringing true life events to life.

"True life events into Lego forms - that's brilliant."

Jack has revealed he is currently working on his next battle, all based on true events.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...