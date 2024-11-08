A woman caught throwing litter from her vehicle in Buckinghamshire on another driver's dashcam, has become the first person to be issued with a fixed penalty notice at the new, higher rate of £500.On Monday 9 September 2024, on Friarage Road in Aylesbury, a vehicle was recorded littering by a dashcam belonging to another driver. Buckinghamshire Council’s Litter Enforcement Team launched an investigation and contacted the registered vehicle keeper.

After further investigation, a woman admitted to littering while driving her vehicle. She was offered a £500 Fixed Penalty Notice to discharge her liability for prosecution regarding the littering offence.

The council say the dashcam footage was crucial for the investigation, as it clearly captured the offence, including the vehicle's registration number and an image of the litter being thrown from the driver's side window.

Thomas Broom, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said: "We take a zero-tolerance approach to litter and have more than tripled our fixed penalty notices to £500 for the offence.

"This aligns with our "For Bucks Sake!" campaign, aimed at tackling littering issues and making everyone aware that littering of any kind is not acceptable and if we catch you, we will do everything in our power to prosecute.

“Littering from a moving vehicle doesn’t just spoil the beauty of our community, it’s a criminal offence and it will cost you. Let’s keep our roads clean and safe, respect the environment and avoid the penalty.”

