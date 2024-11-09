D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Richard Willis

Play Brightcove video

Richard Willis, Age 100, Royal Navy

Interviewed 30 July 2024

Died October 2024

First lieutenant on a tank landing craft, Mr Willis helped ferry US troops and tanks to Utah Beach on D-Day.

Utah was one of the two American beaches and the first troops came ashore at about 6.30am.

LCT 898 was the target of machine gun fire when it arrived and there were already burnt and submerged tanks.

Mr Willis said: "As far as I was concerned we were far too big to go down on one of the beaches.

"However, that didn't matter - we went. I was very worried about getting the tanks off because that was our mission.

"Once we had done that we could really go home.

"We were trying to get enough space to get all the tanks off. The door was right at the end, at the bow. But I was in the tank area and I remember a big bang and then later a bang on the other side.

"We were hit on both sides and the door wouldn't move one way or the other.

"We thought we must stay and do our stint. One chap trying to get the door open in the process was killed. My only duty was to tell the skipper on board. He was shocked himself because of the noise.

"During that time the door became open enough to get the few tanks off."

Mr Willis says the driver of a jeep that was on board began to panic as the door was being fixed and other landing craft had already offloaded vehicles.

He said: "He had the engine running and he was saying he wanted to go because it was so urgent to go. I said this is nonsense but unfortunately I waved and I think he thought I was waving him off. And the jeep sank.

"I saw his hat, the American's hat float down in the water."

Mr Willis was hit in the leg by shrapnel whilst on board and did not notice at first that he was wounded. He was taken off the vessel in a stretcher.

An accomplished artist, his paintings include wartime scenes such as the episode when LCT 898 landed.

