A Thames Valley Police officer who died in the line of duty is one of the first people to be posthumously awarded the Elizabeth emblem.

Pc Andrew Harper was killed while responding to a bike theft in Sulhamstead in Berkshire in 2019.

Since his death his widow Lissie Harper campaigned tirelessly for 'Harper's Law' - which ensures those who kill emergency service workers while committing a crime are jailed for life.

Lissie is one of more than 30 next of kins of former firefighters, police officers and other public servants who have died in public service who will receive the Elizabeth Emblem in recognition of their deceased loved ones.

It's the equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Others who have been awarded include DC Malcolm Wiltshire, who died on 15 May 1985 while serving at Hampshire Constabulary.

He was on board a Hampshire Constabulary Air Support Unit aircraft authorised to take aerial photographs of traffic congestion in the town when it came down and burst into flames.

The pilot and DC Wiltshire were killed on first impact.

Assistant Divisional Officer Leslie Arthur Pearce of Kent Fire Brigade has also been awarded.

He passed away on 29 November 1957 following a building collapse.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer said: “We must never forget those who have given their lives to protect others in the line of duty.

“While families will never be able to replace their loved ones, the Elizabeth Emblem pays tribute to the sacrifice they have made.”

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper said: “We will forever remember the heroism of these police officers, firefighters and public servants, whose acts of selfless courage provide an example to us all.

"Like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, they dedicated their lives to the service of their communities, and it is fitting that we thank them and honour them with the Emblem created in her name.

“This will be a sad but proud day for all the loved ones whom these heroes left behind, and we offer our gratitude to them too for the strength and dignity that they have shown, and the immense sacrifice that their families have made.

"We also thank all those who have campaigned for this Emblem over many years to ensure that the courage of those who keep us safe is recognised.”

To mark the announcement of the first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem, the first batch of Emblems will be awarded by His Majesty The King later this year.

The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown.

It's inscribed with ‘For A Life Given In Service’, and will have the name of the person for whom it is in memoriam inscribed on the reverse of the Emblem.

It will also include a pin to allow the award to be worn on clothing by the next of kin.

Chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, said: “When a colleague dies in the line of duty shockwaves and sadness reverberate throughout policing.

"The families, friends and loved ones left behind bear the enduring pain of sacrifice in public service. We owe them a debt of gratitude as we remember their loved ones, always.

"We recognise their next of kin and pay tribute to them.”

The full list of recipients can be found below: