Thames Valley Police officer Pc Andrew Harper posthumously awarded Elizabeth Emblem
A Thames Valley Police officer who died in the line of duty is one of the first people to be posthumously awarded the Elizabeth emblem.
Pc Andrew Harper was killed while responding to a bike theft in Sulhamstead in Berkshire in 2019.
Since his death his widow Lissie Harper campaigned tirelessly for 'Harper's Law' - which ensures those who kill emergency service workers while committing a crime are jailed for life.
Lissie is one of more than 30 next of kins of former firefighters, police officers and other public servants who have died in public service who will receive the Elizabeth Emblem in recognition of their deceased loved ones.
It's the equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.
Others who have been awarded include DC Malcolm Wiltshire, who died on 15 May 1985 while serving at Hampshire Constabulary.
He was on board a Hampshire Constabulary Air Support Unit aircraft authorised to take aerial photographs of traffic congestion in the town when it came down and burst into flames.
The pilot and DC Wiltshire were killed on first impact.
Assistant Divisional Officer Leslie Arthur Pearce of Kent Fire Brigade has also been awarded.
He passed away on 29 November 1957 following a building collapse.
The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer said: “We must never forget those who have given their lives to protect others in the line of duty.
“While families will never be able to replace their loved ones, the Elizabeth Emblem pays tribute to the sacrifice they have made.”
Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper said: “We will forever remember the heroism of these police officers, firefighters and public servants, whose acts of selfless courage provide an example to us all.
"Like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, they dedicated their lives to the service of their communities, and it is fitting that we thank them and honour them with the Emblem created in her name.
“This will be a sad but proud day for all the loved ones whom these heroes left behind, and we offer our gratitude to them too for the strength and dignity that they have shown, and the immense sacrifice that their families have made.
"We also thank all those who have campaigned for this Emblem over many years to ensure that the courage of those who keep us safe is recognised.”
To mark the announcement of the first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem, the first batch of Emblems will be awarded by His Majesty The King later this year.
The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown.
It's inscribed with ‘For A Life Given In Service’, and will have the name of the person for whom it is in memoriam inscribed on the reverse of the Emblem.
It will also include a pin to allow the award to be worn on clothing by the next of kin.
Chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, said: “When a colleague dies in the line of duty shockwaves and sadness reverberate throughout policing.
"The families, friends and loved ones left behind bear the enduring pain of sacrifice in public service. We owe them a debt of gratitude as we remember their loved ones, always.
"We recognise their next of kin and pay tribute to them.”
The full list of recipients can be found below:
Police Constable Nathanael Edgar, Metropolitan Police. Died 13 February 1948.
Leading Firefighter Leslie Marsh, West Midlands Fire Service. Died 12 February 1949.
Divisional Officer Frank Bennett, Nottingham City Fire Brigade. Died 8 November 1949.
Firefighter Edward James Harwood, London Fire Brigade. Died 21st December 1951.
Assistant Divisional Officer Leslie Arthur Pearce, Kent Fire Brigade. Died 29 November 1957.
Sub Officer George Edward Gladstone, Northumberland Fire Brigade. Died 22 March 1959.
Police Constable Leslie Meehan, Metropolitan Police. Died 2 March 1960.
Firefighter William Wallace Crocket, Glasgow Fire Brigade. Died 28 March 1960.
Leading Firefighter Dudley Hamish Grant, Scottish Fire Service. Died 19 April 1965.
Police Constable Stanley Moore, Lancashire Police. Died 11 February 1969.
Firefighter Terence Joseph Breen, London Fire Brigade. Died 17 July 1969.
Police Constable Edward Alexander Barnett, City of Glasgow Police. Died 4 January 1970.
Firefighter Paul Anthony Parkin, Sheffield Fire Brigade. Died 10 March 1974.
Neil MacLellan, National Health Service. Died 30 November 1976.
Police Constable George William Chree Taylor, Strathclyde Police. Died 30 November 1976.
Firefighter Hylton Brearley, West Yorkshire Fire Service. Died 14 December 1976.
Police Constable Christopher John McDonald, Nottinghamshire Police. Died 17 May 1978.
Sergeant Michael Hawcroft, West Yorkshire Police. Died 12 March 1981.
Detective Constable James Brian Porter, Durham Constabulary. Died 4 March 1982.
Firefighter Anthony John Hall, Durham County Fire Service. Died 5 September 1982.
Detective Sergeant William Ross Hunt, Strathclyde Police. Died 5 June 1983.
Woman Police Constable Jane Arbuthnot, Metropolitan Police. Died 17 December 1983.
Woman Police Constable Yvonne Fletcher, Metropolitan Police. Died 17 April 1984.
Police Constable John Richard Speed, West Yorkshire Police. Died 31 October 1984.
Detective Constable Malcolm James Victor Wiltshire, Hampshire Police. Died 15 May 1985.
Police Sergeant Alan King, Metropolitan Police. Died 29 November 1991.
Sergeant William Forth, Northumbria Police. Died 21 March 1993.
Police Constable Lewis George Fulton, Strathclyde Police. Died 17 June 1994.
Police Constable Philip Walters, Metropolitan Police. Died 18 April 1995.
Firefighter Fleur Lombard, Avon Fire and Rescue. Died 4 February 1996.
Police Constable Malcolm Walker, West Midlands Police. Died 4 October 2001.
Police Constable Gerald Michael Walker, Nottinghamshire Police. Died 9 January 2003.
Police Constable Keith Malcolm Dobson, West Midlands Police. Died 11 September 2011.
Police Constable Fiona Bone, Greater Manchester Police. Died 18 September 2012.
Police Constable Nicola Hughes, Greater Manchester Police. Died 18 September 2012.
Police Constable Neil Doyle, Merseyside Police. Died 19 December 2014.
Rebecca Dykes, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Died 16 December 2017.
Police Constable Andrew Harper, Thames Valley Police. Died 15 August 2019.