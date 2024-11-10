A woman has been charged with attempted murder after her car hit two people on a residential street in Basingstoke.

Officers were called to Bennet Close in the Oakridge area at 11.03pm on Thursday, November 7, after two women in their 40s suffered knee and ankle injuries.

Both needed hospital treatment.

It was also reported that two women in their 30s had been assaulted. One suffered injuries to her face.

Officers attended the scene and made an arrest.

Lucy Povey, 34, of Coleman Close, Basingstoke, has since been charged with attempted murder, section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday and has been remanded into custody.

She will next appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 4 December.