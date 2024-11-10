Four men have been arrested after 400kg of cocaine was found on a fishing boat off the Kent Coast.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said three of the men, aged 64, 45 and 25, were arrested on board the boat on Sunday on suspicion of importing class A drugs while the fourth, aged 36, was detained in Rainham, east London.

“Border Force officers intercepted the vessel on Sunday morning and located the drugs haul.

“Three men on board, aged 64, 45 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of importing class A drugs and conveyed to police custody to be questioned by NCA investigators.

“A fourth man aged 36 was arrested in Rainham, East London.”

NCA operations manager Jules Harriman said: “This amount of cocaine will represent a significant loss for the organised crime group that attempted to import it into the UK.

“With our partners at Border Force and the Joint Maritime Security Centre (JMSC) we have successfully removed this harmful drug consignment from the criminal marketplace.

“Our investigation into this importation continues.”

Danny Hewitt, director of Border Force national operational headquarters said: “This is a significant seizure and demonstrates how Border Force work closely with partners at the National Crime Agency to stop these toxic drugs from hitting our streets in the first place.

“We continue to work tirelessly to protect our borders and keep the public safe.”

Home Office minister Seema Malhotra said: “Class A drug supply driven by criminal gangs fuels violence in communities across the UK as well as the exploitation of children and vulnerable adults.

“Joint working with partners is essential to dismantling the groups responsible and this is a great example of just one of the operations carried out regularly by teams on the ground.

“This Government is focused on tackling all forms of organised criminality – our Border Security Command, backed by £150 million, is a key part of the plan to protect borders.”