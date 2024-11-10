Teen arrested after man found with serious knife wounds on Southampton street

A 17-year-old boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with knife wounds on a Southampton Street.

Police were called to Hill Lane at its junction with Milton Road shortly after 1am on Sunday Nov 10, where they located a man with serious injuries, suspected to have been caused by a bladed object, to his back and wrist.

South Central Ambulance Service attended and the man, who is 18, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Road closures are currently in place at Hill Lane/Milton Road while police carry out enquiries at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Officers would like to hear from anybody who was in the Hill Lane or Milton Road area at around 1am this morning who saw anything suspicious or out of place.

The junction remains closed while investigations are carried out.