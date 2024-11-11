One year on from the disappearance of Dean in Newbury, police are renewing their appeal for information.

Today, Monday, marks the first anniversary of the disappearance of Dean, who was 34 years old at the time he went missing.

He was last seen between 8.30pm and 9pm at the Starting Gate pub, on November 11th, 2023.

From CCTV enquiries, Police believe that he walked from the Starting Gate pub to Northcroft Leisure Centre.

Dean is 5ft 8ins tall, of average build and has dark blonde hair. He also has a tattoo of a rose on his chest, the word ‘HONEY’ on his right hand, and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

CCTV shows Dean on the day he disappeared wearing a light blue hooded top and jeans. Credit: Thames Valley Police

When Dean was last seen, he was wearing a light blue hooded top and blue jeans, white Nike trainers and a red beanie hat.

Staff Investigator Ruby Redford, of the Missing Investigation Support Team, said: “I would like to appeal directly to the people of Newbury, particularly if you live or were around the vicinity of the town centre on the evening on Saturday 11 November last year."

“We know that Dean walked from the Starting Gate pub on Brummell Road to Northcroft Leisure Centre, and we believe that he may have been attempting to walk to his home in North Sydmonton."

“It’s never too late to come forward with information to help our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you."

“You could hold the key piece of information that can help us to locate Dean."

Anyone who has information that could lead to the force locating Dean, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 43230518718.

