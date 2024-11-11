Play Brightcove video

Footage from a shopper shows the queue stretching for "miles" - Credit: Tik Tok / @homeatnumber11_

A sale at a Le Creuset warehouse sparked a police response as shoppers queued for hours to grab themselves a bargain.

The French-Belgian cookware brand held a sale on Saturday and Sunday at their warehouse in Andover, Hampshire.

Shoppers reported waiting up to four hours, with some driving from as far away as Manchester, to benefit from the discounts.

The deluge of buyers led to heavy congestion on local roads prompting police to descend on the area to manage the traffic.

Play Brightcove video

Le Creuset UK posted on TikTok advertising the sale - Credit: TikTok / Le Creuset UK

One shopper, who posted on TikTok, claimed to have saved £1,600 on the cut-price products.

Footage from inside the warehouse shows shoppers rummaging through boxes to bag a bargain ahead of Christmas.

However, some people gave up waiting and left empty-handed after abandoning the queue.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "We attended London Road and the A3093 in Andover yesterday morning (Saturday 9 November) following reports of heavy congestion in the area.

"We began receiving reports at 9.45am and we attended to assist with traffic control.

"Traffic had eased by around 11.15am and we left the area shortly afterwards."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...